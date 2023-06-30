Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Five Restricted Free Agents
June 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club extended qualifying offers to five of the club's restricted free agents:
Lukas Dostal - Goaltender
Jamie Drysdale - Defenseman
Benoit-Olivier Groulx - Center
Troy Terry - Right Wing
Trevor Zegras - Center
The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following six players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1:
Axel Andersson - Defenseman
Simon Benoit - Defenseman
Max Comtois - Left Wing
Olle Eriksson Ek - Goaltender
Bryce Kindopp - Right Wing
Josiah Slavin - Left Wing
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2023
- Kings Sign Forward Taylor Ward to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Five Restricted Free Agents - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to VanVleet Family Foundation - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Zane Mcintyre, Dakota Mermis and Nick Swaney - Iowa Wild
- Bears Re-Sign Julian Napravnik and Michael Kim to AHL Deals - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Sign Nychuk to One-Year AHL Contract Extension - Abbotsford Canucks
- Monsters Sign Forward Roman Ahcan to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Nine Players Selected on Day 2 - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Five Restricted Free Agents
- Anaheim Ducks Select Eight Players in Second Day of 2023 NHL Draft
- Anaheim Ducks Select Leo Carlsson Second Overall in First Round of 2023 NHL Draft
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Andrew Agozzino from San Jose
- Anaheim Ducks to Host Preseason Game at Pechanga Arena San Diego