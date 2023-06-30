Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Five Restricted Free Agents

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club extended qualifying offers to five of the club's restricted free agents:

Lukas Dostal - Goaltender

Jamie Drysdale - Defenseman

Benoit-Olivier Groulx - Center

Troy Terry - Right Wing

Trevor Zegras - Center

The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following six players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1:

Axel Andersson - Defenseman

Simon Benoit - Defenseman

Max Comtois - Left Wing

Olle Eriksson Ek - Goaltender

Bryce Kindopp - Right Wing

Josiah Slavin - Left Wing

