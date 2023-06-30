Panthers Extend Qualifying Offers to Four

June 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have extended qualifying offers to four players - Grigori Denisenko, Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko and Johnny Ludvig.

In doing so, those four skaters remain restricted free agents for Florida.

Denisenko, 23, posted 36 points (12g, 24a) in 56 games for Charlotte last season and has accumulated 63 points (26g, 37a) in 101 career AHL games over his three seasons in North America. The 15th overall pick in 2018, Denisenko also appeared in a career-high 18 games for Florida this past season - as well as one Stanley Cup Final game.

Heponiemi, 24, logged 43 points (12g, 31a) in 62 games serving as an alternate captain for the Checkers this season. A second-round pick in 2017, Heponiemi has 102 points (24g, 78a) in 173 career AHL games over the past four seasons, along with 25 NHL contests - including a stat line of three points (1g, 2a) in 10 games for the Panthers this season.

Hutsko, 24, notched 27 points (9g, 18a) in 42 games this season with Charlotte. Over his two pro campaigns Hutsko - a third-round selection in 2018 - has totaled 65 points (19g, 46a) in 113 AHL contests.

Ludvig, 22, recorded 17 points (3g, 14a) in 54 games for Charlotte this season and ranked second on the team with a +18 rating. A third-round pick in 2019, the blue liner has logged 25 points (5g, 20a) in 70 career AHL games over parts of three pro seasons.

Max Gildon and Serron Noel did not receive qualifying offers, making them unrestricted free agents.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.