Monsters Sign Forward Roman Ahcan to One-Year AHL Contract

June 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the team signed forward Roman Ahcan to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. In 70 appearances for the Monsters last season, Ahcan tallied 8-9-17 with 33 penalty minutes.

A 5'9", 170 lb. left-shooting native of Savage, MN, Ahcan, 24, registered 11-13-24 with 49 penalty minutes in 94 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Prior to his professional career, Ahcan logged 34-40-74 with 243 penalty minutes and a +3 rating spanning four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, helping the Badgers claim the 2020-21 Big Ten Regular-Season Championship. In 59 USHL appearances for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in 2017-18, Ahcan posted 15-23-38 with 63 penalty minutes and a +13 rating.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.