Nine Players Selected on Day 2

The Chicago Blackhawks made nine selections on Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft to complete an 11-pick draft class headlined by first overall pick Connor Bedard and 19th overall pick Oliver Moore. On Thursday, the Blackhawks made three selections in the second round along with six more picks in rounds 3-7. In all, Chicago picked up the draft rights to nine forwards, one goaltender, and one defenseman.

Trades

Just before the start of the second round, the Blackhawks received forward Josh Bailey from the New York Islanders along with a 2026 2nd round pick in exchange for future considerations.

Shortly after the start of the second round, the Blackhawks traded the No. 51 overall pick in 2023 to the Philadelphia Flyers for pick No. 167 and a 2024 2nd round pick (originally from Los Angeles Kings).

In the middle of the third round, the Blackhawks received Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2024 7th round pick.

35. Adam Gajan (2nd round)

Gajan, 19, was the first goaltender selected in the 2023 NHL draft, just three picks into the second round. The 6-foot-4 netminder split last season between the NAHL's Chippewa Steel and the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers. With Chippewa, Gajan notched a 19-12-3 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He went 5-1-0 with Green Bay along with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Gajan posted an impressive .936 save percentage while playing with Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championships this year.

"We loved his athleticism, his ability to play the puck and be a game player," said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. "It was great for Slovakia the World Juniors was excellent and everywhere he played this year in the NAHL in the USHL up in Green Bay so just loved his play, but it's his athleticism that stood out to us. We really like his path committed to Minnesota-Duluth, so we're really happy with that."

The Poprad, Slovakia native is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2023-24 season.

44. Roman Kantserov (2nd round)

Kantserov, 18, has been extremely productive while playing in Russia's junior programs over the last several seasons. With MHL club Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk, the forward has scored at well over a point-per-game for the last two campaigns. Last season in the MHL, Kantersov racked up 54 points (27G, 27A) in just 45 games and was named an MHL All-Star. He only boasts a 5-foot-9 frame, but he plays with great speed and is a strong threat in transition.

"He's one of the top scorers in that league and he can flat out shoot it like he's accurate quick release," Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey said. "Skating is really good and powerful [as well]."

55. Martin Misiak (2nd round)

Misiak, 18, helped guide the Youngstown Phantoms to a USHL Clark Cup Championship in 2023 by producing 10 points (2G, 8A) in nine playoff games. During his first season in North America last year, the forward tabbed 17 points (6G, 11A) in 27 games from the center and wing positions. Last winter, he represented Slovakia at the IIHF WJC.

"He's really strong and physical who can play a two-way game and can probably drop down to your bottom six," Davidson said. "But also, in the playoffs for Youngstown he played up as their first line center, so he's really versatile."

Misiak's 6-foot-2 frame and athletic composition help make him a strong and fluid skater.

67. Nick Lardis (3rd round)

Lardis, 17, will turn 18 on July 8. After he was traded from the Peterborough Petes to the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL, Lardis saw a significant jump in offensive output along with a jump in his draft stock. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward recorded 19 points (12G, 7A) in 36 games with Peterborough before going on to contribute 46 points (25G, 21A) in just 33 games with Hamilton. Lardis also played for Team Canada in the IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship and posted four goals in seven games. The Oakville, Ontario native is an electric skater with a lightning-quick shot.

"When he got there, he just flourished," Doneghey said. "He had 38 goals in the OHL, which is hard to do. Most of those goals came with Hamilton but he also played for Canada with the U-18 team this past April in Switzerland. He can fly. He meets our speed element, but he also has that scoring attribute."

93. Jiri Felcman (3rd round)

Felcman, 18, posted 31 points (10G, 21A) in 40 games with Langnau U20 in the Swiss-Jr. circuit. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound forward brings an NHL-sized frame to the organization. Felcman represented Czechia at the IIHF World U18 Championship this season and registered a goal and an assist through five games.

"Everything really came together for him this year," Doneghey said. "He projects as a bottom six center but he gives us size and hockey IQ down the middle."

99. Alex Pharand (4th round)

Pharand, 18, experienced a breakout season in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves in 2022-23 by accumulating 39 points (18G, 21A) in 67 games. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward brings a disciplined, two-way energy to the ice along with a straight-forward game. The Sudbury, Ontario native played for Team Canada at the IIHF World U18 Championship this last season and notched one assist in seven games.

"He's got that fighting ability and he's very competitive who looks out for his teammates, but he's really good skater too," Doneghey said.

131. Marcel Marcel (5th round)

Marcel, 19, brings international experience from Czechia along with his 6-foot-4, 243-pound build. Marcel recorded 32 points (14G, 18A) in 52 games with the Gatineau Olympiques in the QMJHL this season. The forward rose through the Czech junior ranks over the last several seasons and also skated in 18 professional games with HC Plzen during the 2021-22 campaign, tabbing an assist. Marcel was a key piece of Czechia's silver medal team at the 2023 IIHF WJC with six points (2G, 4A) in seven contests.

"He's 6-foot-4 and almost 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds but he gets around the ice really well," Doneghey said. "He played in the World Juniors and was very successful there as a winger. So, he fits our profile and he brings some size to the table"

167. Milton Oscarson (6th round)

Oscarson, 20, played professionally in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2022-23 season and picked up three points (1G, 2A) in 45 games. His production made a jump in the postseason when he captured six points (4G, 2A) in 13 playoff contests. Oscarson made seven appearances with Team Sweden at the 2023 IIHF WJC and score two goals. The Swedish forward is recognizable by his 6-foot-6, 216-pound stature, along with his defensive ability and prowess at the faceoff dot.

"He takes up a lot of ice," Doneghey said. "He has a very good IQ and probably more penalty killer than anything but he's very responsible defensively."

195. Janne Peltonen (7th round)

The Blackhawks grabbed Peltonen, 18, with their final pick in the draft. The Oulu, Finland native was the only defenseman to be taken by Chicago in this season's selection process. At 6-foot-3, 174 pounds, Peltonen played in the top Finnish junior league with Karpat U20 and grabbed nine points (3G, 6A) in 40 games last season.

"He meets our traits of skating with a good size at 6-foot-3 and is competitive player," Doneghey said.

The blueliner is expected to play with Karpat's professional club in Liiga, the country's top pro circuit, for the 2023-24 season.

