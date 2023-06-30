Canucks Sign Nychuk to One-Year AHL Contract Extension

June 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Chad Nychuk to a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Nychuk, 22, split his first professional season between Abbotsford and the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2022-23.

"Chad made a great adjustment to the pro game last season," said Johnson. "We are excited to continue to work with him and help him develop within our organization."

This past season, the 6-1, 194-pound defender skated in 13 games for the Canucks, leading Abbotsford rookie defencemen in assists (five). Nychuk made his AHL debut on Feb. 15 in Abbotsford's 4-2 victory at Calgary on Feb. 15 and recorded his first career AHL point (an assist) on Feb. 24 at Colorado. He also skated in 36 ECHL contests for Kalamazoo, ranking second among Wings' defencemen in points per game (0.58) while ranking tied for second in goals (four), assists (17) and points (21).

Originally acquired as an undrafted free agent, the Rossburn, Manitoba native spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings before signing a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season with Abbotsford on July 22, 2022.

Nychuk will join current Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Quinn Schmiemann and many other prospects at the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp being held at UBC from July 2-5.

