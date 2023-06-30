IceHogs Community Fund Awards $10,000 Grant to VanVleet Family Foundation

The Rockford IceHogs Community Fund and Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will award $127,000 in grants to support 10 Rockford area organizations and programs for the 2023-24 grant cycle.

The first grant awarded by the IceHogs Community Fund for this cycle was a $10,000 grant to the VanVleet Family Foundation to underwrite the cost for 67 kids to participate in the Fred VanVleet Summer Basketball Camp that was held on June 24-25 at Auburn High School.

"Increasing participation in youth sports locally is a primary focus of the IceHogs Community Fund so this is another example of the work an organization is doing that perfectly aligns with our priorities and values," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations for the IceHogs. "We're proud to align with the VanVleet Family Foundation to help some kids who want to follow in Fred VanVleet's footsteps."

The VanVleet Family Foundation's long-term goals for the basketball camp are to provide participation at no cost to any kids who wish to attend and to expand the camp to additional locations in future years.

Details on additional grants awarded by the IceHogs Community Fund for the 2023-24 grant cycle will be revealed throughout the summer.

About the VanVleet Family Foundation

The VanVleet Family Foundation (VFF) started in 2018 with a commitment to support and enrich the growth of youths and families in the Rockford region. Since 2018, VFF has hosted coat drives, backpack drives, turkey drives, basketball camps, and supported AAU teams in various locations such as Chicago, Toronto, and Wichita. Current areas of focus include educational development, economic development, and physical health.

About the IceHogs Community Fund

The IceHogs Community Fund (ICF), supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, is invested in making a positive social impact by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, the ICF is dedicated to growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

The ICF raises funds throughout the year in a variety of ways, including specialty jersey auctions as well as gameday sales of 50/50 raffle tickets and Chuck-A-Pucks.

