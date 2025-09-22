Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 21, 2025
Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 82-69, to take Game 1 of the Semi-Finals!
Courtney Williams: 23 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL Napheesa Collier: 18 PTS | 9 REB Kayla McBride: 21 PTS | 6 REB | 4 3PM
