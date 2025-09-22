Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 21, 2025

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 82-69, to take Game 1 of the Semi-Finals!

Courtney Williams: 23 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 5 STL Napheesa Collier: 18 PTS | 9 REB Kayla McBride: 21 PTS | 6 REB | 4 3PM

#WNBAPlayoffs presented by Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.