Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Lynx dominate the floor to pick up the 83-71 win over the Liberty! They win 5 in a row and improve to 27-5 on the season

Kayla McBride led the way with 18 PTS, 4 3PM, and 2 AST.

