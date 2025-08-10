Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Lynx dominate the floor to pick up the 83-71 win over the Liberty! They win 5 in a row and improve to 27-5 on the season

Kayla McBride led the way with 18 PTS, 4 3PM, and 2 AST.

