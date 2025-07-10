Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx take down the Sparks 91-82 on the road to improve to 18-3

Natisha Hiedeman led the way off the bench with a season-high 18 PTS, 2 AST, and 7-12 FGM in just 18 minutes.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.