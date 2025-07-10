Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2025
July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx take down the Sparks 91-82 on the road to improve to 18-3
Natisha Hiedeman led the way off the bench with a season-high 18 PTS, 2 AST, and 7-12 FGM in just 18 minutes.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
