Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2025

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx hold on and secure the dub against the Valkyries, 78-72

Natisha Hiedeman tied her career-high as she urged the Lynx to victory. She had 24 PTS, 6 3PM, 3 STL & 2 AST!

Napheesa Collier became just the third player in WNBA history to record 700+ points, 50+ steals, and 50+ blocks in a single season. She achieved this feat in only 32 games, making her the second-fastest to do so-trailing only A'ja Wilson, who reached the mark in 26 games during the 2022 season.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.