Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2025
Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx hold on and secure the dub against the Valkyries, 78-72
Natisha Hiedeman tied her career-high as she urged the Lynx to victory. She had 24 PTS, 6 3PM, 3 STL & 2 AST!
Napheesa Collier became just the third player in WNBA history to record 700+ points, 50+ steals, and 50+ blocks in a single season. She achieved this feat in only 32 games, making her the second-fastest to do so-trailing only A'ja Wilson, who reached the mark in 26 games during the 2022 season.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2025
- Valkyries Fall Short In Thriller Home Finale Against Lynx - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Set All-Time WNBA Attendance Record - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - September 7 - Dallas Wings
- Sun Rally Late to Overcome Mercury, 87-84 - Connecticut Sun
- Tina Charles' Hopey's Heart Foundation Receives $20,000 Donation from Yale New Haven Health - Connecticut Sun
- Las Vegas Battle for Playoff Seeding Continues with Pair of Games against Chicago - Las Vegas Aces
- Connecticut Sun Sell out Throwback Night - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (9.4.25)
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (9.1.25)
- Carrington Injured
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (8.30.25)
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (8.28.25)