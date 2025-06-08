Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2025

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Dallas Wings 81-65 to remain undefeated at 9-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the Commissioner's Cup

Napheesa Collier went off for 28 PTS & 10 REB, while Kayla McBride added in 21 PTS & 6 3PM!

