Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 6, 2025
May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky move to 2-0 in preseason play with a 74-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx
Courtney Vandersloot led the way for the Sky with 11 PTS (5-7 FG), 3 REB, 5 AST, & 4 STL!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
