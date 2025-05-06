Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky move to 2-0 in preseason play with a 74-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx

Courtney Vandersloot led the way for the Sky with 11 PTS (5-7 FG), 3 REB, 5 AST, & 4 STL!

