Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2025

July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
THE CHICAGO SKY DEFEAT THE #1 MINNESOTA LYNX 87-81 AT HOME

Ariel Atkins led the way with 27 PTS followed by double-double performances by Angel Reese (19 PTS, 11 REB) and Kamilla Cardoso (17 PTS, 15 REB)

