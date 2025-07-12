Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2025
July 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
THE CHICAGO SKY DEFEAT THE #1 MINNESOTA LYNX 87-81 AT HOME
Ariel Atkins led the way with 27 PTS followed by double-double performances by Angel Reese (19 PTS, 11 REB) and Kamilla Cardoso (17 PTS, 15 REB)
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2025
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - July 13 - Dallas Wings
- Ariel Atkins Scores 27 Points in 87-81 Sky Win over Lynx - Chicago Sky
- Storm Rally in Fourth Quarter, Breeze past Connecticut, 79-65 - Seattle Storm
- Fever Close out Homestand by Hosting Wings - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.