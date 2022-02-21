Milwaukee Evens Series with Moose

The Manitoba Moose (26-15-2-1) faced off against the Milwaukee Admirals (25-20-3-2) for a Sunday afternoon clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 4-3 overtime win against Milwaukee the previous afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first period. With the Moose on the power play, Johnathan Kovacevic sent the puck over to Jeff Malott. The forward fired a bullet from the dot and beat Connor Ingram for the early 1-0 Moose lead. The Admirals tied the contest in short order on a power play of their own. Rocco Grimaldi walked in and put a perfect shot over Philippe Desrosiers to tie the game 1-1. Neither side was able to convert the rest of the frame which forced both squads to their dressing room with a 1-1 tie. Desrosiers made five saves in the opening frame, while Ingram ended with 14 of his own.

The second period saw the Moose come out and reclaim their lead on the power play less than a minute into the period. Ville Heinola knocked down a puck in front and sent it across to Leon Gawanke. The defenceman's shot was nearly blocked by an Admiral in front, but trickled across the line for his eighth of the season and a 2-1 Moose lead. The Admirals pulled even with just over a minute remaining in the period. Grimaldi netted his second of the game with a slick move and tied the game 2-2. Both sides fired seven shots on net in the middle frame with the Moose holding a 22-13 overall edge after 40 minutes.

The Admirals took the lead in the third. Mitch McLain got a hold of the puck, shot through a defenders legs and past Desrosiers to give Milwaukee a 3-2 edge. The Moose pressed for the tying marker as the period chugged along, but, were unable to find the goal. Manitoba pulled Desrosiers in favour of an extra attacker in the dying minutes, but Cole Schneider scored into an empty net to ice the game 4-2. Desrosiers finished with the loss and 16 stops while Ingram took the win and posted 30 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"I thought we had a decent first. Another third period where like last night they got three in the third to take the lead there. It's a tie game going into the third. We've been there lots of times and came out with the win. it was unfortunate today that we didn't get it done."

Statbook

Leon Gawanke's eighth goal of the season gives him the lead among Moose defencemen

Gawanke has now scored in consecutive contests

Jeff Malott's 14th goal of the season ties his rookie total from last season

The Moose have scored a power play goal in eight of their last nine games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

