Toronto Marlies Host Rocket in Family Day Matchup

February 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Laval Rocket at Scotiabank Arena on Monday afternoon for a Family Day game. The two teams last met back on December 5th. Laval leads the season series 3-0. The Marlies are 12-8-2-1 against North Division opponents.

Laval is 4-1 in their last five games, while the Marlies are 3-2, having lost two straight to Belleville. The Rocket are coming off of a big 5-1 win over Rochester on Sunday.

Some players to watch in Monday's matchup include Marlies leading scorer Brett Seney. Seney leads the team with 35 points in 34 games this season. Joseph Duszak leads all Marlies defenceman with 29 points so far, while fellow defenceman Mac Hollowell has points in four straight games. On the Rocket side, Jesse Ylönen leads the team with 21 points.

The Marlies are pleased to welcome fans back into the building at 50% capacity starting with Monday's game at Scotiabank Arena. If you are planning to attend the game on Monday or any future Marlies games, all updated protocols and guidelines can be found HERE.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, and TSN. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

