Sam Houde Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Sam Houde to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Houde, 21, has posted one goal and five assists for six points in 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

The rookie also racked up four goals and nine assists for 13 points in seven games with the Nailers. While suited up for Wheeling on Dec. 15, Houde went off for six points (3G-3A) against the Norfolk Admirals.

Prior to signing with the Penguins in June, the native of Blainville, Québec enjoyed a five-year career in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. Houde served as captain of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens during the 2020-21 season as they earned the best record in the QMJHL's East Division.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 22, when it pays a visit to the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. Puck drop for the Penguins and Bears is 7:00 p.m. The Penguins' next home game will be Wednesday, Feb. 23 against their other in-state rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time for the Penguins and Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

