Noesen Named AHL Player of the Week

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that right wing Stefan Noesen has been selected as the American Hockey League's Player of the Week for games played Feb 14-20.

Noesen struck for six goals in three games to regain the AHL lead in goals with 28 markers in just 41 games. The 29-year-old Plano, Texas, native scored five of those goals in a 20-hour, 40-minute stretch of real time to help the Wolves earn a two-game weekend sweep of the Iowa Wild at Allstate Arena.

Noesen's week began with a power-play goal Tuesday versus Milwaukee. He then produced his first professional hat trick Saturday night as the Wolves rallied to beat Iowa 5-3. On Sunday afternoon, Noesen scored in the first and the second periods as the Wolves raced to a 5-1 victory.

The Ottawa Senators' first-round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has been on a hot streak for more than two months. Starting with his marker in a win Dec. 5 at Iowa, Noesen has reeled off 23 goals in his last 22 AHL games. His spree includes eight multi-goal efforts and his current four-game goal and seven-game point streaks are tied for the longest of his nine-year pro career.

When paired with captain Andrew Poturalski's Player of the Week awards in October and December, this marks the first time since 2006-07 the Wolves have earned three AHL Player of the Week nods in the same season.

Noesen and the rest of the Wolves will practice outdoors at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District and the public is welcome to attend. The Central Division leaders visit second-place Manitoba Saturday and Sunday before returning to Allstate Arena Wednesday, March 2, to face Texas.

