Texas Stars Sign Will Merchant to Professional Tryout

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today team signed forward Will Merchant to a professional tryout.

Merchant, 28, has compiled 23 points (12-11#) with a +11 rating in 32 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads this season. Eagan, Minn. native has 182 career points (82-100) in 302 ECHL games, most of that time spent with Idaho.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward made his AHL debut with Texas on April 2, 2017 at Milwaukee. He also signed a professional tryout with the Stars on Jan. 2 this season and played in six games. Merchant scored his first AHL goal 32 seconds into Texas' 6-5 win at Chartlotte on Jan. 16.

