Blackhawks Re-Assign Slavin to Rockford

February 21, 2022







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Chicago hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

Rockford's next game will come Friday, Feb. 25 when they travel to Iowa for a 7PM start with the Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. It will be the first of three straight games for Rockford as they will return home for matchups with the Texas Stars on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at BMO Harris Bank Center. Make sure you're at the BMO early to be one of the first 1,500 fans in the building to receive an exclusive IceHogs fleece blanket Saturday night!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

