Belleville Sens Drop First Half of Long Weekend Double Header with Crunch

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were unable to overcome a difficult second period on Family Day, falling 6-2 to the Syracuse Crunch at CAA Arena.

Syracuse opened the scoring, 9:51 into the game, when Darren Raddysh beat Mads Sogaard with a slapshot from the blue line. The Senators responded to close out the period as Andrew Agozzino deposited a rebound off the end boards to beat the buzzer at the 19:59 mark of the frame.

The Crunch continued to extend their lead throughout the second through Cole Kopeke and Gabriel Dumont, who both tally twice in the stanza. Belleville added their lone marker of the period after defenceman Zac Leslie finished a creative passing from Andrew Agozzino and Egor Sokolov at 17:35.

Gabriel Dumont continued his strong offensive output in the third period, completing a hat-trick to secure the Syracuse win. The two teams will meet again tomorrow evening at CAA Arena in the second half of their two-game set.

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson was perfect in relief, making ten saves

Andrew Agozzino had a goal and an assist

Egor Sokolov extended his point streak to four games

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/2 | Penalty Kill: 4/6

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow evening, hosting the Syracuse Crunch. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Ticket info:

Capacity at CAA Arena is currently limited to 50% (or 2,200 fans) due to the Ontario Government guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the CAA Arena Box Office.

Tickets for further Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

