Miller to Jacksonville

August 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





BILOXI, Miss. - The Miami Marlins announced an additional transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Outfielder Brian Miller has been reinstated from Jacksonville's injured list and added to the active Jumbo Shrimp roster. Miller, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, has played in 93 games for the Jumbo Shrimp hitting .273 with a home run and 31 RBI, and had been in the injured list since July 24.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Pablo Lopez on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville begins a five-game series at Biloxi in Thursday's 7:35 p.m. contest. LHP Daniel Castano (3-1, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Bowden Francis (5-6, 3.90 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.