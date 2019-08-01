Former Shuckers Outfielder Trent Grisham to Make Major League Debut

August 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - 2019 Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Trent Grisham will make his major league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon in Oakland against the Athletics. Grisham becomes the 30th player to make his major league debut after playing for the Shuckers.

The 22-year-old outfielder spent all of 2018 with Biloxi and played in 63 games with the Shuckers in 2019. Over 170 career games with Biloxi, the Fort Worth, TX native hit .242 with 24 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 72 RBI. The 2019 campaign was a breakout season for Grisham, who slashed .254/.371/.504 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBI with Biloxi.

Grisham enjoyed a power surge in his last three week in Biloxi. Starting on May 24 in Mobile, Grisham hit .342 over his last 20 games with the Shuckers, going 25-for-73 with seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and a league-best 25 RBI's during that stretch. He was named the Southern League Player of the Week on June 2 and became just the second player in Shuckers history to homer in four consecutive games when he launched four longballs in four days from May 31 to June 3. The former 15th-overall pick in 2015 was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star and started in centerfield for the South Division at MGM Park in the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game on June 17. Grisham was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio after the Southern League All-Star Game.

At the time of his promotion, Grisham led the Southern League in walks (44), was second in RBI and extra-base hits (30), tied for second in home runs (13), and third in total bases (119) and OPS (.875). The outfielder continued to swing a hot stick with Triple-A San Antonio, slashing an impressive .381/.471/.776 in 34 games with the Missions with eight doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 30 RBI. In his final game with the Missions before his call up to Milwaukee, Grisham hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple and two home runs.

Grisham is the seventh former Shucker to make his major league debut in 2019, joining Dylan Moore (Mariners), Matt Ramsey (Angels), Nick Ramirez (Tigers), Keston Hiura (Brewers), Tayler Scott (Mariners) and Mauricio Dubon (Brewers). Grisham will bat 9th and play in centerfield against the Athletics for a 2:37 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen and heard on MLB.TV or the MLB At Bat App.

