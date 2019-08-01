Generals Gameday: August 1 vs. Mobile

Jackson Generals (60-47 Overall, 21-16 Second Half)

Vs. Mobile BayBears (41-66 Overall, 14-25 Second Half)

Thursday, August 1 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 108 | 2nd Half Game 38

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler, 2-0, 4.03 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Jeremy Beasley, 5-5, 3.84 ERA

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Mobile BayBears (AA, Los Angeles Angels) for the first time in 2019 and the last time in team history, as the BayBears will move to Madison, Alabama in 2020 to become the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The teams will meet in 15 games this season; Jackson swept the May series, while Mobile won 2 of 5 games at home in their June series.

LAA Top-30 Prospects at MOB (with rank): OF Jo Adell (#1), OF Brandon Marsh (#2), IF Jahmai Jones (#7), RHP Luis Madero (#14), RHP Jesus Castillo (#21), RHP Jeremy Beasley (#21)

LAST GAME: Biloxi, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, could never really get their engines going in a 6-2 defeat against Biloxi on Wednesday at MGM Park. The home-standing Shuckers (65-44) kept Jackson (60-47) off the board entirely over the game's first eight innings, taking the victory despite the Generals outhitting the Shuckers by a 9-8 count. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Cole Stapler has looked better in his past two starts with Jackson than he did in his first three. He finished the month of July with a 4.03 ERA, but he's allowed just 2 earned runs over his last 12 innings, which were spread across his two most recent starts. Jeremy Beasley, a former Clemson Tiger, is one of only two Mobile starters with at least 15 starts this season. He's coming off his best month as well, going 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA in five July starts.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

