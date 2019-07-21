Milkmen Salvage Series Finale

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Milwaukee Milkmen hit three two-run home runs and got seven strong innings from Jordan Kraus, knocking off the Cleburne Railroaders 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at The Depot.

Cleburne starter Greyfer Eregua (2-1) retired the first nine that he faced, but ran into trouble in the top of the fourth. Manuel Boscan and Jose Rosario skied a pair of two-run homers, giving the Milkmen (25-35) a 4-0 lead.

The Railroaders (35-25) pulled a run back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI single from Daniel Robertson, but Milwaukee made it 5-1 in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Glen McClain.

Hunter Clanin rolled a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth to trim the lead to 5-2, but again the Milkmen responded with an RBI single of their own from Riley Pittman. Milwaukee later added another in the eighth and two more in the ninth on an Adam Walker opposite-field home run. Cleburne's best chance to rally came in the bottom of the eighth, as Chase Simpson pulled an RBI double, but Myles Smith came out of the bullpen to strand two runners and then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to record his eleventh save.

Kraus (4-1) earned the win for Milwaukee, tossing seven innings and allowing just two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Railroaders are off on Monday and Tuesday for the American Association All-Star break. Cleburne resumes play on Wednesday against the St. Paul Saints at 7:05 PM.

