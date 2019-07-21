Dogs Win Again, Sweep RailCats with Barnburner Win

GARY, Ind. - In a back-and-forth high-scoring affair, the Chicago Dogs scored the final five runs of the game to move past the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 11-7, completing the four-game sweep.

A four-hour, five-minute rain delay did not slow down the red-hot Dogs, who swept Gary for the second time in two weeks while also securing their 14th win in 15 games.

Edwin Arroyo, Trey Vavra and Jordan Dean finished with four hits apiece in the contest, each tying the most by a Dogs player in franchise history.

The Dogs opened up the offense in a big way, putting up five runs in the top of the third. After Arroyo and Vavra singled, Keon Barnum brought them both home with a two-run double.

Four batters later and with the bases loaded, Gustavo Pierre hit a chopper that rolled past a diving Will Savage and under the glove of Josh Price Jr., allowing three more runs to score and pushing the lead to 5-0 Chicago.

Gary stormed back with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up, highlighted by a run-scoring triple by Marcus Mooney.

Chicago re-claimed the lead almost immediately, as Vavra ripped an RBI single to score David Olmedo-Barrera and make it a 6-5 lead.

Gary respond once more in the sixth off of Carlos Zambrano, tying the game with an RBI single by Danny De La Calle. Three batters later, the RailCats took the lead on a wild pitch, where a close play at the plate led to a Zambrano ejection.

Rich Mascheri (W, 4-1) took over from there and contributed 1.1 hitless, scoreless frames.

Dogs retook the lead again with four more runs in the seventh off of Jack Alkire (L, 1-3). Dean led off the inning with a single and scored two batters later on a wild pitch to knot the game at seven. After back-to-back hit-batsmen loaded the bases, Arroyo roped a two-RBI double to make it 9-7 Chicago.

On the next at-bat, Vavra skied a sacrifice fly to score Olmedo-Barrera and put Chicago's offensive total into double digits.

Casey Crosby worked a scoreless eighth, and Kyle Halbohn slammed the door in the ninth to wrap up the win.

Chicago is off for the next two days for the American Association All-Star Game. Fans can tune in to @TheChicagoDogs on Twitter and Instagram for updates on All-Stars Keon Barnum, Victor Roache, and Luke Westphal.

The Dogs will return to action on Wednesday, July 24 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

