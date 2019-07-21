'Cats Swept by Dogs in 11-7 Defeat to End Regular-Season Series

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats were swept by the Chicago Dogs on Sunday at U.S. Steel Yard after losing 11-7 in the final game of the year between the two local rivals. Sunday's game also started four hours, five minutes later than scheduled due to rain and didn't complete until 9:52 p.m.

Following Sunday's defeat, Gary (24-37) concludes their season-long 10-day, 11-game homestand with a 3-8 record and are a season-low 13 games below .500. The RailCats also finish the year 2-12 against Chicago, including eight straight defeats to end the regular-season series.

Chicago (37-23) jumped out to a 5-0 lead with five runs in the third. Back-to-back opposite-field singles from Edwin Arroyo and Trey Vavra gave the Dogs runners on first and second to begin the inning. All-Star first baseman Keon Barnum followed Vavra with a two-run double off the base of the right-center field wall, plating both Arroyo and Vavra. Two hitters later, Mitchell Kranson walked before Jordan Dean singled through the left side of the infield. Gustavo Pierre then pulled an RBI single past a diving Will Savage at third base, however, a fielding error by John Price Jr. in left field cleared the bases, allowing both Kranson and Dean to score for the final runs of the inning.

Tom Walraven broke up Austin Wright's perfect-game bid with a single to center to begin the bottom of the fifth before Colin Willis singled down the left field line, giving the "Cats runners on the corners. A wild pitch from Wright scored Walraven and advanced Willis up to second before the first of two throwing errors by Wright on a bunt up the first base line off the bat of Andy De Jesus allowed Willis to score from second. Marcus Mooney then gave Gary their third run with an RBI triple to right-center, bringing De Jesus all the way around to score from first. Savage was then hit by a pitch before Crosby hit a soft grounder up the first base line fielded by Wright, but the former RailCat threw the ball wide of first, allowing Mooney to score. With Savage on third and Crosby on first with one out, MJ Rookord delivered an RBI groundout to the left side of the infield, tying the game at 5-5.

The Dogs quickly regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth. Consecutive bunt singles from David Olmedo-Barrera and Arroyo gave Chicago runners on first and second to begin the inning. Vavra followed Arroyo with an RBI single to left, scoring Olmedo-Barrera from second.

The "Cats quickly countered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take their first lead of the game at 7-6. Walraven singled to right to begin the frame before swiping second. Walraven then advanced to third on the first of two wild pitches from Carlos Zambrano before coming into score on an RBI single from Danny De La Calle. De Jesus then singled through the right side of the infield before Randy Santiesteban reached on a fielder's choice, giving Gary runners on the corners. Another wild pitch with De La Calle brought him home for the final run of the frame.

Chicago jumped back in front for good with four more runs in the seventh. Dean reached on an infield single to begin the inning before Pierre singled down the right field, giving the Dogs runners on the corners. Pierre then stole second, however, De La Calle's throw skipped into center field, allowing Dean to score and advance Pierre to third on the throwing error. Rosselli and Olmedo-Barrera were then hit by pitches consecutively to load the bases. Arroyo made it 9-7 with a two-run double before Vavra brought home the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The Dogs took an 11-7 lead with one last run in the ninth. Vavra and Barnum singled to begin the inning before a deep flyout from Roache to the right field warning track moved Vavra up to third. Kranson followed Roache with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Vavra.

Jack Alkire (1-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits over 1.2 innings of relief while Rich Mascheri (4-1) picked up the win with 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are idle on Monday and Tuesday before beginning a six-game road trip on Wednesday in Iowa against the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch between the two teams is at 7:12 p.m. from Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday, July 30th for a nine-game, 10-day homestand vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday's game is Crown Point Community Library Night and features a food drive, supporting Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. Tuesday's game is also another Community HealthNet Health Centers Tuesday and Taco Tuesday. Visit any Northwest Indiana CHN for complimentary tickets to Tuesday's game and enjoy our beef tacos and margaritas for $2 and $5, respectively.

