American Association Game Recaps

July 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Sioux City 7, Sioux Falls 5 - Box Score

Sioux City scored five runs in the eighth inning to overcome a 5-2 deficit and beat Sioux Falls by the final of 7-5. With the win, the Explorers completed the four-game sweep of the Canaries.

There were 11 hits collected by Sioux City with nine batters picking up at least one. Explorers 2B Drew Stankiewicz led the way offensively going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Sioux City RF Michael Lang had two hits in four at-bats along with a run while CF Kyle Wren and C Justin Felix added solo home runs.

Explorers pitcher Sam Held tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings to grab his first win of the year. The righty allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in the seven batters that he faced.

Designated hitter Burt Reynolds had a 2-for-4 night with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in the loss for Sioux Falls.

St. Paul 10, Fargo-Moorhead 3 - Box Score

St. Paul finished off the three-game sweep of Fargo-Moorhead as they rolled past the RedHawks by the score of 10-3. The Saints have now won six of seven and will take a two-game lead in the North Division to the all-star break.

There were four batters for St. Paul with multi-hit games including LF Troy Alexander who went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Saints RF Josh Romanski and 3B Chesny Young each collected two hits and a run while C Mike Aiello scored a pair of runs in a 2-for-5 night. St. Paul SS Chris Baker also chipped in a two-run home run.

Saints starting pitcher Jake Matthys threw six solid innings and notched the victory. The Angelo State University product gave up two earned runs on six hits and fanned four batters. With the win, Matthys is now 7-3 on the season.

Texas 7, Lincoln 4 - Box Score

Texas tallied six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit and beat Lincoln by a 7-4 score. With the victory, the AirHogs completed the three-game sweep of the Saltdogs.

AirHogs CF Javion Randle led the way offensively going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Texas 3B Matt Dean had a pair of hits in four at-bats along with an RBI while SS Yang Jin drove in two runs in a 1-for-4 night. Left fielder Li Ning and 1B Chen Junpeng also aided the AirHogs offense by each drawing two walks and plating a run.

Texas pitcher Tu Jialun tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and earned his first win of the year. The southpaw allowed a walk and struck out two batters in the eight batters he faced.

For Lincoln in the loss, leadoff hitter Christian Ibarra went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Chicago 11, Gary SouthShore 7 - Box Score

Chicago completed the three-game sweep of Gary SouthShore as they downed the RailCats by the score of 11-7. The Dogs scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead for good at 10-7 and would never look back.

There were 19 hits by Chicago with five batters picking-up multi-hit games. Dogs 1B Trey Vavra and SS Jordan Dean each had a four-hit night with a pair of runs scored while DH Keon Barnum had three hits in six at-bats along with a run and two RBIs. Second baseman Edwin Arroyo and 3B Gustavo Pierre also had a combined six hits in the game for Chicago.

Dogs reliever Rich Mascheri threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and collected his fourth win of the 2019 season. Mascheri gave up just a walk in the 15-pitch performance.

Designated hitter Thomas Walraven went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Gary SouthShore.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.