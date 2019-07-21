Saints Sweep RedHawks with 10-3 Win, Manager George Tsamis Win 900th in Saints Uniform

July 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





FARGO, ND - George Tsamis won his 1,000th game as a manager in 2018. He can add another accolade to the long list on his resume. With a big sweep of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday evening at Newman Outdoor Field, 10-3, Tsamis won his 900th as a Saints manager. The win improves to 40-21 entering the All-Star Break, best record in the American Association.

The Saints sat two All-Stars on Sunday with Josh Allen and Jeremy Martinez getting the day off. It didn't seem to matter for the offense as two rookies had a hand in the scoring. With the Saints down 1-0 in the third Mike Aiello, out of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater playing in his first pro game, collected his first pro hit in his first at bat, a single to right-center in the third. With one out, Chris Baker hit a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, giving the Saints a 2-1 lead. Brady Shoemaker drew his first of four walks on the night. He moved to second on a groundout and then scored when Josh Romanski's grounder went under the glove of second baseman T.J. Bennett making it 3-1. Chesny Young finished the scoring with a bloop double down the right field line, extending his hitting streak to seven, giving the Saints a 4-1 lead.

In the fourth the Saints doubled their run output. Rookie Troy Alexander led off with a single and Matt Morales' bunt single put runners at first and second. Aiello laid down a bunt, but Alexander was forced at third. Dan Motl walked to load the bases and Baker made it 5-1 with a sacrifice fly. After a pitching change, John Silviano's tapper to the third base side went for an RBI infield single giving the Saints a 6-1 lead. Romanski followed with a two-run single off the hand of pitcher Michael Hope extending the lead to 8-1.

Saints starter Jake Matthys, re-signed right before the game, was solid during his 6.0 innings of work. He gave up a run in the first, but then held the highest scoring team in the league scoreless for the next three innings allowing his offense to build up the lead. He went 6.0 innings allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits while walking one and striking out four.

Tsamis becomes just the second manager in Independent Baseball history to win 900 games with one team. Former RedHawks manager Doug Simunic won 1202 with the RedHawks.

The win was the fourth straight for the Saints, tying their longest win streak of the year, which they have accomplished five times.

The Saints have two days off for the All-Star break and return to action on Wednesday night for the first of a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders at CHS Field at 7:05 p.m. It is the longest game of telephone presented by Chick-fil-A. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM and seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area.

The next Saints telecast is the Jack Links Home Run Derby on Monday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. Fans can watch it on americanassociationbaseball.tv or on the Saints Cable Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.