July 21, 2019

Dogs Fall to Late AirHogs Rally





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Tyler Anderson tossed seven innings and allowed just one run in his first professional start, but the Texas AirHogs scored six times in the 8th inning to win 7-4 at AirHogs Stadium on Sunday night.

Anderson left the game when Austin Pettibone came on to begin the 8th inning. After three straight walks, Javion Randle hit a two-run double in which another run scored on a throwing error to the game. Cameron McVey then entered, and Matt Dean scored Randle with an RBI double. Yang Jin later added two more with a double to make it 7-4.

The 'Dogs opened the scoring with Ivan Marin's two-out RBI single in the 2nd inning, but in the bottom-half of the frame Luan Chenchen worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game.

The 'Dogs took another lead in the 6th. Christian Ibarra clubbed a two-out RBI double that scored both Teodoro Martinez and Ivan Marin after Josh Mazzola had scored a run on a throwing error the break the tie.

Forrestt Allday had two hits and a walk, while Josh Mazzola went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Cody Regis singled and walked, and Ivan Marin also reached two times.

True rookie Parker Robinson, who was signed ahead of first pitch to provide bullpen depth for one game, tossed 0.2 scoreless innings to end the six-run 8th inning.

The 'Dogs now get two days off for the all-star break. Lincoln is sending DH Curt Smith, 1B Cody Regis, OF Randolph Oduber and RHP Austin Boyle to St. Paul for the game.

Lincoln now plays 18 of the next 24 games at home, and a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks opens on Wednesday night. First-pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage can be heard at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

