Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, July 19 at Clearwater

The Mighty Mussels return to action after the All-Star Break with a three-game series in Clearwater (PHI) this weekend.

All three games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels' Baseball Network.

Pitching Matchups

Fri, 6:30 pm - RHP Ricky Castro (3-2, 4.50) vs RHP Christian McGowan (Rehab)

Sat, 6:30 pm - TBA vs RHP Danyony Pulido (0-0, 5.79)

Sun, 12:00 pm - RHP Cesar Lares (2-3, 4.22) vs RHP Jonathan Petit (2-1, 6.83)

CARAVANNING TO CLEARWATER

The Mighty Mussels kick off the second half with a three-game series against the First Half Champions, the Clearwater Threshers (PHI). The Threshers' roster is much different from when the teams met at BayCare Ballpark in April, with several players now playing for High-A Jersey Shore. Over the last 30 days, the Threshers have hit just .214, which ranks 9th out of 10 teams in the league. Despite that, their active roster still features seven ranked prospects:

MLB BA

SS Devin Saltiban 6 13

RHP Wen Hui Pan 13 15

RHP Christian McGowan 15 17

OF TJayy Walton 17 16

OF Raylin Heredia 19 20

2B Nikau Pouaka-Grego 29 -

BYRON IS BACK!

After batting just .208 across 18 games in June, Mussels' outfielder Byron Chourio has rebounded early here in July. The switch-hitting 19-year-old has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with a home run and seven runs batted in since the calendar flipped:

AVG OPS

April .256 0 HR, 7 RBI .812

May .169 1 HR, 11 RBI .439

June .208 0 HR, 0 RBI .505

July .379 1 HR, 7 RBI .938

22 NEW TWINS!

During the All-Star Break, the Minnesota Twins drafted 22 players, most of which will be signing with the organization over the next two weeks. Minnesota selected 21 college players, with seven hitters taken in the first six rounds. Draft picks typically begin to appear on the Mussels' roster about 3-4 weeks after the draft. Here are some of the more experienced college draft picks that could don a Mussels' uniform this season:

PLAYER Rd. AGE SCHOOL

RHP Logan Whitaker 19 24.1 NC State

OF Caden Kendle 5 22.4 UC Irvine

3B Peyton Carr 10 22.3 High Point

3B Jay Thomason 17 22.3 Air Force

RHP Michael Ross 18 22.0 Samford

RHP Jakob Hall 8 21.11 Oral Roberts

3B Billy Amick 2 21.8 Tennessee

RHP Cole Peschl 15 21.8 Campbell

OF Jaime Ferrer 4 21.7 Florida St.

SS Kaelen Culpepper 1 21.7 Kansas St.

SECOND HALF SLUGGERS

The Mussels' bats have been extremely productive over the six weeks, going 22-14 over the last 36 games. Since the second half started, the Mussels are 12-7 and have posted an .735 team OPS (League AVG: ~.680):

AVG OPS

Carlos Aguiar .224 10 XBH, 7 RBI .726

Walker Jenkins .300 2 HR, 15 RBI .875

Matt Clayton .258 2 HR, 8 RBI .877

Byron Chourio .333 7 RBI, 7 SB .799

POSITION PLAYER PARTY

The Mussels made a handful of roster moves during the All-Star Break, most notably promoting RHP Nolan Santos to High-A Cedar Rapids. Fort Myers also announced the returns of Maddux Houghton and Nick Lucky, who both got cups of coffee with AAA St. Paul. With their return, the Mussels' roster currently features a whopping 15 position players.

