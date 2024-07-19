Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, July 19 at Clearwater
July 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Mighty Mussels return to action after the All-Star Break with a three-game series in Clearwater (PHI) this weekend.
All three games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels' Baseball Network.
Pitching Matchups
Fri, 6:30 pm - RHP Ricky Castro (3-2, 4.50) vs RHP Christian McGowan (Rehab)
Sat, 6:30 pm - TBA vs RHP Danyony Pulido (0-0, 5.79)
Sun, 12:00 pm - RHP Cesar Lares (2-3, 4.22) vs RHP Jonathan Petit (2-1, 6.83)
CARAVANNING TO CLEARWATER
The Mighty Mussels kick off the second half with a three-game series against the First Half Champions, the Clearwater Threshers (PHI). The Threshers' roster is much different from when the teams met at BayCare Ballpark in April, with several players now playing for High-A Jersey Shore. Over the last 30 days, the Threshers have hit just .214, which ranks 9th out of 10 teams in the league. Despite that, their active roster still features seven ranked prospects:
MLB BA
SS Devin Saltiban 6 13
RHP Wen Hui Pan 13 15
RHP Christian McGowan 15 17
OF TJayy Walton 17 16
OF Raylin Heredia 19 20
2B Nikau Pouaka-Grego 29 -
BYRON IS BACK!
After batting just .208 across 18 games in June, Mussels' outfielder Byron Chourio has rebounded early here in July. The switch-hitting 19-year-old has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with a home run and seven runs batted in since the calendar flipped:
AVG OPS
April .256 0 HR, 7 RBI .812
May .169 1 HR, 11 RBI .439
June .208 0 HR, 0 RBI .505
July .379 1 HR, 7 RBI .938
22 NEW TWINS!
During the All-Star Break, the Minnesota Twins drafted 22 players, most of which will be signing with the organization over the next two weeks. Minnesota selected 21 college players, with seven hitters taken in the first six rounds. Draft picks typically begin to appear on the Mussels' roster about 3-4 weeks after the draft. Here are some of the more experienced college draft picks that could don a Mussels' uniform this season:
PLAYER Rd. AGE SCHOOL
RHP Logan Whitaker 19 24.1 NC State
OF Caden Kendle 5 22.4 UC Irvine
3B Peyton Carr 10 22.3 High Point
3B Jay Thomason 17 22.3 Air Force
RHP Michael Ross 18 22.0 Samford
RHP Jakob Hall 8 21.11 Oral Roberts
3B Billy Amick 2 21.8 Tennessee
RHP Cole Peschl 15 21.8 Campbell
OF Jaime Ferrer 4 21.7 Florida St.
SS Kaelen Culpepper 1 21.7 Kansas St.
SECOND HALF SLUGGERS
The Mussels' bats have been extremely productive over the six weeks, going 22-14 over the last 36 games. Since the second half started, the Mussels are 12-7 and have posted an .735 team OPS (League AVG: ~.680):
AVG OPS
Carlos Aguiar .224 10 XBH, 7 RBI .726
Walker Jenkins .300 2 HR, 15 RBI .875
Matt Clayton .258 2 HR, 8 RBI .877
Byron Chourio .333 7 RBI, 7 SB .799
POSITION PLAYER PARTY
The Mussels made a handful of roster moves during the All-Star Break, most notably promoting RHP Nolan Santos to High-A Cedar Rapids. Fort Myers also announced the returns of Maddux Houghton and Nick Lucky, who both got cups of coffee with AAA St. Paul. With their return, the Mussels' roster currently features a whopping 15 position players.
