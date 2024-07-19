Blue Jays Take Opener Behind Deschamps' Big Night

DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays came out of the All-Star Break on the right foot, using a three-hit, two-RBI night from Nic Deschamps and strong pitching to claim a 4-1 victory over Lakeland on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

With the win, Dunedin jumps the Flying Tigers for second place in the FSL West Division.

Nolan Perry started for Dunedin and delivered three scoreless frames before Lakeland struck first in the fourth by stringing together three straight singles - the last of which was an RBI knock from Samuel Gil, which made it 1-0.

The Blue Jays backed up their starter with a two-run response in the top of the fifth. Deschamps and Drew Jemison both singled with one out before Arjun Nimmala reached on a hit by pitch to load the bases with two outs for Yhoangel Aponte. After flying out with the bases loaded in the third, Aponte delivered in his second chance, punching a two-RBI single to center to put Dunedin ahead 2-1.

Perry returned for the fifth and reached a season high 4.2 innings. JJ Sanchez took over with two outs in the frame and eventually finished 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win.

In the sixth, the Jays struck with two outs again. Robert Robertis worked a two out walk, and then scored on a Deschamps triple into the right field corner to grow the lead to 3-1.

Two innings later, Deschamps picked up another two-out RBI, driving home Braden Barry with an RBI single to make it 4-1 Blue Jays.

Bo Bonds earned his fifth save of the season by retiring all but one batter he faced in 2.2 hitless innings of work.

The three-game series continues Saturday night at 6:00 in Lakeland, with Gage Stanifer set to take the baseball for the Jays. Fans can tune into the hometown broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

