Pineda Homers in Twice-Delayed Defeat

July 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Esmith Pineda crushed his sixth home run of the season, but Palm Beach slugged three homers as the Cardinals defeated the Daytona Tortugas 9-5 in front of 2,886 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday night.

Palm Beach (14-7, 51-37) pounded out 12 hits and led by four runs on three different occasions while Daytona (12-8, 43-43) saw multiple comeback bids fall short.

After a 49-minute delay before the game, Palm Beach took the lead against Daytona starter Adam Serwinowski. A leadoff single was followed two batters later by a home run from Chase Davis, staking Palm Beach to a quick 2-0 lead.

An inning later, the lead doubled. Serwinowski issued a leadoff walk, but then struck out the next two batters. However, Sammy Hernandez launched a high fly ball over the left-field fence for a two-run homer, putting the Cardinals up 4-0.

Daytona put a run on the board in the third against Palm Beach starter Gerardo Salas as a walk and single put two on with one out. Sammy Stafura hit a ground ball to third that was bobbled, then thrown errantly to first, allowing Johnny Ascanio to score with Daytona's first run.

However, the Cardinals bounced right back against Daytona reliever Alex Blandino in the fourth. After a leadoff double by Ross Friedrick, Blandino retired the next two batters. Hernandez though, came through with a bloop single to put the Cardinals up 5-1.

Daytona nearly scored in the fourth, but a runner was cut down at the plate attempting to score on a double by Yassel Pino, and Salas escaped without any further damage.

In the fifth, the Tortugas broke through against reliever Benjamin Arias. Yerlin Confidan began the inning with a single, went to second on an error, then to third on a wild pitch. Ricardo Cabrera was then hit by a pitch and stole second. Stafura reached on a chopper to deep short that scored Confidan by an infield hit. Ariel Almonte followed with a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Pineda provided the big blow, lining a 385-foot rocket down the left-field line for a no-doubt home run that tied the game at 5-5.

The tie game as brief, though. In the sixth, Anyer Laureano issued three walks to load the bases with two outs. Davis then came through again, lining a two-run to center that put the Cardinals ahead 7-5.

The Tortugas opened the bottom of the sixth with two straight singles. However, a double play followed and Daytona did not score. Palm Beach then answered as Friedrick blasted a two-run home run to right off Nick Payero, restoring the four-run advantage for the Cardinals.

A second delay occurred in the middle of the eighth innings, when play paused for 24 minutes. Daytona threatened after the delay with two walks and a hit batter, but didn't score, in part due to a costly out on the bases. A leadoff hit batter also went nowhere in the ninth as Palm Beach closed out the 9-5 victory.

Daytona will play game two against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night. Tomorrow will be Christmas in July with a Tortugas-themed Nutcracker Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and Christmas presents being gifted throughout the game. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network, MiLB.tv, and Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 6:20.

