Carlos Sanchez Named Florida State League Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas infielder Carlos Sanchez has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of April 15-20 after a huge week that was instrumental in the Tortugas winning four of six games at home against the Jupiter Hammerheads

A 20-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, Sanchez slashed .500/.583/.800, going 10-for-20 with three doubles, a home run, nine RBI, four walks, and six runs scored. Sanchez hit safely in all six games of the series (including a pinch-hit appearance Sunday) and logged four multi-hit efforts.

Sanchez's week was highlighted by a career-high six-RBI effort in the series opener on Tuesday, April 15, which included blasting the first grand slam of his career in the fourth inning of a 17-6 Tortugas victory. He ended the week boasting an active ten-game hitting streak and an on-base string of 13 games, both of which are the longest by an FSL hitter so far this season.

In his second full season in Daytona and fourth professional season overall, Sanchez is slashing .391/.500/.587 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, and 14 RBI, while adding ten walks and ten runs scored.

Sanchez is the first Tortuga to be honored by the Florida State League this season, after six players (four hitters and two pitchers) were bestowed Player or Pitcher of the Week honors during the 2024 season.

Sanchez and the rest of the Tortugas will hit the road beginning Tuesday, April 22 for a six-game road trip to Port St. Lucie, where they will take on the St. Lucie Mets. The Tortugas will next play at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.

