Mets Continue Home Stretch, Host Tortugas for 6 Games

April 21, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets continue their stretch of 12 games in 13 days at Clover Park on Tuesday when they start a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas (Reds affiliate) that will run through Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the home stand is Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, $2 Dollar Night on Thursday and MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT™ on Saturday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Sailfish Brewery products along with sampling from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by Baron Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT™: The Mets will wear special Hulk jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Play Treasure Coast. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. There will be MARVEL themed entertainment throughout the game.

-Postgame fireworks contingent on drought conditions.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to Graceway Village. Anyone within the state lines of Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.

