Hammerheads Come Back Late, Beat Mets 5-4 in 10 Innings

July 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads rallied from a ninth inning deficit and beat the St. Lucie Mets 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday.

The Mets took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth and looked poised to get the win after pitcher Jeremy Peguero struck out the leadoff batter. But Peguero plunked the next two Hammerheads and catcher Vincent Perozo had a passed ball to move the tying run to third and the winning run to second.

The Mets intentionally walked Ryan Ignoffo, then turned to reliever Alan Perdomo. Kemp Alderman laced Perdomo's first pitch into right field for a RBI single that tied the game 4-4 and reloaded the bases. Perdomo escaped the jam and forced extras when John Cruz lined into a double play to second baseman D'Andre Smith.

Yohairo Cuevas singled on the first pitched of the 10th and free runner A.J. Ewing advanced to third base. Perozo then lined out to third base and Cuevas was doubled off of first base. Holt Jones got Boson Baro to pop out to end the inning and strand Ewing on third base.

Jordan McCants hit a walk-off RBI double with no outs against Perdomo in the bottom of the 10th to plate the free runner Cruz.

It was the fifth time this season the Mets lost a road game when leading entering the bottom of the ninth.

The Mets trailed 2-0 after the first inning but scored four unanswered to build a 4-2 lead through six innings. However, the Mets missed out on plenty of chances to add to their lead. They had first and second with no outs and the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning and could not score to expand the lead. They went 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.

Jacob Reimer went 3 for 5 with two doubles in his second rehab game with St. Lucie. Drew Gilbert was 1 for 4 with a single and sac fly in his second rehab game.

Cuevas was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk.

Baro went 2 for 5 with a walk and a RBI.

The Mets (8-14, 30-58) and Hammerheads (10-12, 46-42) continue their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.