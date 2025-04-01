St. Lucie Mets Unveil Preliminary Roster

April 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are pleased to announce their preliminary roster for the upcoming 2025 Florida State League season. The roster features eight of the Mets top 30 prospects according to MLB.com.

Youth will be a theme this season. Of the 12 position players on the team, there are five teenagers, four 20-year-olds, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old. There is experience within the youth, as nine of the 12 position players appeared in games with St. Lucie in 2024.

Jesus Baez (20), who was a FSL All Star last season, will begin the year in St. Lucie as he works his way back to full strength. Baez posted a .782 OPS and crushed 10 homers in 64 games with the Mets in 2024 to earn a mid-season promotion to Brooklyn. Baez only played eight games with the Cyclones before suffering a knee injury that ended his season.

Colin Houck (20) and A.J. Ewing (20), two high school draft picks from the 2023 class, combined to play in 183 games for St. Lucie last season and will return to the team. Houck was New York's first draft pick in 2023 and Ewing was a fourth round compensatory pick. Ewing was the FSL Player of the Week for August 19-25.

Trey Snyder (19), the Mets fifth round pick in 2024 from Liberty North High School in Missouri, returns to St. Lucie after a brief six-game appearance last year. Snyder became the first Mets high school draft pick to reach St. Lucie the same year as being drafted.

Marco Vargas (19), who was acquired by the Mets from the Marlins in the 2023 trade involving David Robertson, returns to St. Lucie after an injury plagued 2024 limited him to 37 games. Vargas is ranked as the Mets' No. 15 prospect.

18-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez will make his full season debut. Rodgriguez was acquired by the Mets in 2023 in a trade that sent Tommy Pham to Arizona. Rodriguez was in the Dominican Summer League at the time. Rodriguez posted a .755 OPS with 15 extra base hits over 50 games with the FCL Mets in 2024. He ranks as the Mets' No. 12 prospect.

The Mets catching tandem features Daiverson Gutierrez and Vincent Perozo. Gutierrez (19) was a prized signee from Venezuela during the 2023 international signing period. He started last season in the Dominican Summer League and finished with St. Lucie. Perozo (22) has spent each of the past two season in St. Lucie.

Trace Willhoite (24), Willy Fanas (21), Yonatan Henriquez (20) and Simon Juan (19) round out the position players. Fanas and Henriquez finished last year in St. Lucie. Willhoite was signed as a minor league free agent earlier this year. Juan spent the past two seasons with the FCL Mets.

On the pitching staff, 14 of the 18 hurlers have appeared in a game for St. Lucie before. Several college draft picks and free agents made brief appearances in the final couple weeks the 2024 season, including Channing Austin (Undrafted/USC), Hoss Brewer (Undrafted/Arkansas-Little Rock), Frank Elissalt (19 th round/Nova Southeastern), Hunter Hodges (Undrafted/TCU), Ethan Lanthier (12 th round/Kansas), Chandler Marsh (Undrafted/Georgia) and Will Watson (7 th Round/USC).

Nate Dohm, the Mets third round draft pick last year from Mississippi State, will make his organizational debut in the opening series.

Matt Allan, the Mets third round pick from the 2019 draft, will pitch in a game for the first time since 2019 after battling back from several arm injuries. Allan is scheduled to make his St. Lucie debut on Sunday.

Robert Dominguez is another big time arm who has missed multiple seasons with injury. When Dominguez debuts with St. Lucie it will be his first game action since 2021 with the FCL Mets.

Raimon Gomez, a flame thrower who missed last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will start the season with St. Lucie. Gomez helped pitch the Mets to the 2022 FSL title and started 2023 in Brooklyn before being sidelined.

Other pitchers returning to St. Lucie include Wellington Aracena, Juan Arnaud, Irving Cota, Cristofer Gomez, Wilson Lopez and Edgar Moreta. Josh Blum, the Mets 16 th round pick from USC, will make his organization debut the first time he pitches for St. Lucie.

The Mets initial roster includes 18 pitchers, two catchers and 10 infielders/outfielders. Overall the Mets return 22 players who made it into a St. Lucie game last year.

The Mets are led by manager Luis Rivera, who enters his 20 th season in the Mets organization as a coach or player. Rivera has been a coach at every affiliate in the Mets organization and previously managed Brooklyn and Kingsport. Luis Alvarado is the pitching coach and Troy Miller is the assistant pitching coach. Devin DeYoung is the hitting coach. Jonathan Jones is the bench coach.

The Mets will open the season against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Clover Park on Friday, April 4 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Tickets are available at www.stluciemets.com or at the Box Office on gamedays.

