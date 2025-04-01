Daytona Tortugas Release 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas have released their Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. The new-look squad will take the field for the first time when the team opens their tenth season of play at Jackie Robinson Ballpark this Friday, April 4, at 6:35 p.m.

The Tortugas will be led by first-year manager Willie Harris, who will guide a squad that features 20 returning players from the 2024 squad, which reached the Florida State League postseason for the first time since 2018.

The team will carry 16 pitchers to begin the season: Ben Brutti, Will Cannon, Victor Diaz, Ty Floyd, Adrian Herrera, Luke Holman, Kenya Huggins, David Lorduy, JP Ortiz, Nelfri Payano, Drew Pestka, Ovis Portes, Dalvin Rosario, Dominic Scheffler, Cole Schoenwetter, and Logan Van Treeck.

The pitching staff will be handled by the four catchers who will break camp with the team: Alfredo Duno, Jacob Friend, Ryan McCrystal, and Diego Omana.

Daytona will roster six infielders: Iverson Espinoza, Carter Graham, Bernard Moon, Luis Reyes, Carlos Sanchez, and Sammy Stafura, with four outfielders filling out the roster: Kyle Henley, Luis Leones, Esmith Pineda, and Malvin Valdez.

Five Tortugas begin the season as a Top-30 Cincinnati Reds prospect, per MLB Pipeline: Duno (#7), Stafura (#8), Holman (#14), Floyd (#17), and Schoenwetter (#26).

In addition to the new manager in Harris, the Tortugas will feature a coaching and support staff of pitching coach Jason Immekus, hitting coach Jose Leon, coach Lenny Harris, coach Osmin Melendez, performance coach Karavin Dew, athletic trainer Sam Tedtman, strength and conditioning coach Simone Bonaccorso, and dietician Paola Gonzalez Espiet.

Tickets for Friday's season opener and all 66 Tortugas home games are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.

