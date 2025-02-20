Know Before You Go: Mets Spring Training at Clover Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - New York Mets spring training runs February-March and there is helpful information to know before heading to Clover Park. From parking, to tickets, to promotions, we have you covered!

Cashless Facility

Clover Park is a CASHLESS facility. Guests may only use credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods (Apple Pay and Google Pay). Cash will not be accepted at the parking lot, ticket windows, concession stands or the Fan Shop. Fans can exchange cash for a Clover Park gift card in the Fan Shop and use that card throughout the ballpark if necessary. Gift cards come in $20 increments.

Open Workouts

Open Workouts continue on a daily basis. Workouts are open to the public daily, including on spring training game days. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. (times subject to change). Parking (on non-gamedays) and entry are free. Limited concessions are available for purchase. On gamedays Open Workouts end at approximately 10:45 a.m. (time subject to change). There is a $15+ tax parking charge for Open Workouts on gamedays. On non-gamedays Open Workouts shut down when the players leave the field.

Games and Times

Spring training games begin at 1:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. (check the schedule at mets.com/springtraining). Gates open 1 hour and 40 minutes prior to first pitch for the general public. Season ticket holders may enter 30 minutes before the general public. The Astros, Nationals, Marlins, Cardinals, Yankees, Red Sox and Rays are all part of the home slate at Clover Park.

Parking and Directions

Parking is $15+ tax per standard vehicle ($25+ tax for bus and RV). From I-95 take Exit 121 and travel east on St. Lucie West Blvd. Make the first left onto Peacock Blvd. and Clover Park will be a half mile on the right. Fans are reminded that Clover Park can also be accessed by taking the Midway Road exit (126) and following Torino Parkway to NW Peacock Blvd.

Tickets

The Box Office is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the weekends throughout the duration of Spring Training.

Tickets can be purchased anytime at mets.com/springtraining

Screenshots of digital tickets within the MLB Ballpark app will no longer be accepted as a valid method of entry into the stadium. Fans will be required to produce their digital ticket at the gates using the MLB Ballpark app or Apple Wallet NFC and will be refused access to the stadium if their barcode is not rotating, produced by the protect the barcode technology. With this added security, fans may have to adjust their previous methods of sharing tickets to others.

Team Store

The Fan Shop is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the weekends during spring training.

Important Policies

Bags are not allowed inside Clover Park. The only exceptions are medical bags, diaper bags, a small clutch or a purse or fanny pack that measures 5"x9". Smoking is not allowed inside the stadium. This includes vaping and any other e-cigarettes. Folding chairs, lawn chairs and large umbrellas are prohibited inside the stadium. Umbrella strollers are allowed inside but must be collapsible and fit under a seat.

Gameday Promotional Schedule:

2/22 Schedule magnet sponsored by Courtyard Marriott 3/9 Jersey rally towels sponsored by Delta 3/14 LED batons sponsored by Residence Inn 3/17 Bucket hat sponsored by Dream Contractors

Swing into Spring Training 5K:

The Swing into Spring Training 5K will be run the morning of Opening Day at Clover Park on February 22nd. The race begins at 8 a.m. First pitch vs. the Houston Astros is 1:10 p.m. The 5K is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

To register, please visit www.stluciemets.com and select the Spring Training 5K tab.

The racecourse starts near the Clover Park main gate, continues out along Peacock and California Boulevards, winds through the practice fields, and concludes at home plate of the stadium. After the race, participants can gather outside the stadium to enjoy refreshments and live music while waiting for the awards ceremony.

