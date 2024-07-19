Tampa Suspends Game Against Bradenton
July 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Bradenton Marauders has been suspended due to lightning and rain. A double header is scheduled for Saturday, July 20th.
The suspended game from tonight will be continued tomorrow and resume in the bottom of the 5th inning and played to 9 innings in regulation.
The regularly scheduled game for tomorrow (7/20) will begin at approximately 6:30 PM or 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one and will be 7 innings in regulation.
Gates will open at 3:30p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00p.m.
Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 27th (King Ripple's Splash Party) and September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).
Please email with the game date you would like to exchange your tickets.
