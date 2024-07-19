McCants' Walk-off Double in 10th Gives Jupiter 5-4 Victory Over St. Lucie Friday Night

July 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - With runners at first and second base in the bottom of the tenth inning, Jordan McCants smacked an RBI double to right field to score the placed-runner John Cruz from second base to give the Jupiter Hammerheads (46-42, 10-12) the 5-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (30-58, 8-14) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the third walk-off win for Jupiter in 2024 and the first since April 26th when McCants scored from second base to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-3 also in 10 innings.

The Hammerheads got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and Colby Shade at second base, Kemp Alderman notched an RBI single. Two batters later, JT Mabry drove in Alderman on an RBI single to give Jupiter a 2-0 lead.

St. Lucie responded four unanswered runs between the third and fifth innings off of Jupiter starting pitcher Brandon White to put the Mets on top by a 4-2 score after the top of the fifth. White finished his start with five innings pitched and four runs allowed across nine hits in a no-decision.

The score remained until the bottom of the seventh when Jupiter had a response. After Shade led off with a walk, he stole second base and advanced to third base on a throwing error. Davis Bradshaw, here on MiLB rehab assignment from Double-A Pensacola, followed Shade by driving him in on an RBI infield single to cut the Jupiter deficit to 4-3.

Jupiter came up trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth looking to extend the ballgame. With Mets' relief pitcher Alan Perdomo on the mound, Shade and Bradshaw were each hit by a pitch and Ryan Ignoffo was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs. Alderman immediately hit his second RBI single of the night to tie the ballgame at 4-4. However, Cruz lined into a double play with the bases loaded to end the inning.

In the top of the tenth inning, Holt Jones (W, 2-2) went back out for his second inning of relief for Jupiter and stranded the placed runner on base to keep it 4-4.

Cruz began the bottom of the tenth inning as the placed runner. Mabry would draw a walk to put runners at first and second base with no outs. McCants came up to the plate and drove a fastball to deep right field to score Cruz and give the Hammerheads the 5-4 walk-off win in 10 innings on Friday night.

Collin Lowe, Jack Sellinger, and Jones combined for five scoreless innings and six strikeouts out of the Jupiter bullpen to keep the game within reach for the Hammerheads. Alderman finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored continuing the production he had winning the Florida State League Player of the Week honor for last week's Bradenton series. Shade scored three of the five Hammerheads' runs and Mabry went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Jupiter will look for a series victory in game two against St. Lucie on Saturday, July 20th with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for "South Florida PBS Night." Click here to purchase your tickets.

