Rain, Rain, Go Away: Friday's Night Contest Suspend in Fifth Inning
July 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
TAMPA, FL - The first game out of the All-Star break between the Bradenton Marauders and the Tampa Tarpons was suspended in the fifth inning on Friday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with neither team scoring a run.
After the game began with a lightning delay of 45 minutes, Minor League rehabber Chase Hampton and Carlson Reed went toe to toe in the first few innings.
Hampton retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced while Reed allowed just two singles and a walk, all scattered across his four scoreless innings.
As Reed was warming up for the top of the fifth inning, the game entered into another lightning and rain delay at 8:27 pm before the game was ultimately called around 10:00 pm.
Reed struck out four and allowed just two hits in four scoreless frames.
The Marauders and Tarpons continue tonight's game on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm. A regularly scheduled seven-inning contest will follow afterwards.
