Mets Open Workouts Begin February 12th

February 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Open workouts for New York Mets spring practices begin Wednesday, February 12th on the Clover Park back fields.

The workouts are open to the general public starting at 9:30 a.m. The workouts take place daily throughout spring, including on home game days. Entry is free and parking is also free on non-game days. There will be a $15+ tax charge to park for open workouts on game days.

All open workout days and times are subject to change. Information will be relayed on stluciemets.com and on X at @stluciemets.

Fans should enter the complex on University Blvd. and park in the stadium lot. A walkway leading to the back fields is located behind Clover Park's right field near the white tent.

Bags are not allowed inside the complex unless it is a diaper bag or medical bag. A small clutch or fanny pack measuring no bigger than 5"x9" is permissible.

Limited concessions, including water, will be available for purchase. A souvenir tent is also located on the back fields.

The Ticket Office and Fan Shop will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning February 10th.

