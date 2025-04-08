Questad Dazzles in Debut, Bullpen Falters Late as Mussels Fall to Tarpons 5-3

April 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels dominated the first eight innings of their home opener against the Tampa Tarpons, but fell 5-3 after a ninth inning rally on Tuesday night.

Mussels' (1-3) starter Dylan Questad dazzled in his Florida State League debut, spinning five scoreless innings, allowing just two base runners on one hit and one walk. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out eight Tampa (3-1) batters on his way to a no decision.

Fort Myers jumped out to an early lead in the second inning, plating a pair of runs on a ground-rule double to straight away center field by Dameury Pena, scoring Peyton Carr and Angel Del Rosario.

From the second inning to the seventh, the Mussels retired 16 straight Tarpon hitters, with the streak coming to an end on a walk by Engelth Urena.

The Mussels held onto their 2-0 lead until the ninth inning, when the Tampa offense found life. Zander Sechrist (0-1), who took the loss in his professional debut, began the frame by allowing a leadoff double to Roderick Arias, who would later come around to score on an error by Kevin Maitan, making it 2-1 in favor of Fort Myers.

Facing Liam Rocha, Parks Harber then tied the game with a single back up the middle. After a Dillon Lewis walk, Austin Green delivered a two-run single to give Tampa their first lead of the night at 4-2. The Tarpons weren't done yet, as Arias, batting for the second time in the frame, drew a bases loaded walk to plate another run, making it 5-2. Devin Kirby entered the game and struck out Josue Gonzalez to end the inning.

Fort Myers tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Maitan drew a leadoff walk and was pinch run for by Miguel Briceno, who was cut down on a fielder's choice off the bat of Del Rosario. Byron Chourio then walked to put two runners on. After a Pena flyout, Yasser Mercedes reached on a dropped third strike, scoring Del Rosario to make it 5-3. Aaron Sabato then walked, putting the winning run aboard and loading the bases for Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez then bounced out to the shortstop to end the game.

The Mussels will be back in action on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. as Fort Myers sends left-hander Michael Carpenter (0-0, 0.00) to the mound in his professional debut to square off against Tampa southpaw Danny Flatt (0-0, 0.00).

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

