Final out Elusive as Threshers Swipe 8-7 Win

April 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla - Ryan McCrystal blasted his first career homer and Luke Holman twirled 4.0 scoreless innings in his professional debut, but the Daytona Tortugas, after being ahead by four runs with two outs and no one on in the ninth, never got the final out as the Clearwater Threshers rallied to stun the Tortugas 8-7 on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Daytona had a chance in the first as Kyle Henley reached on an error, stole second, and scooted to third on a throwing error with no outs. However, the Tortugas couldn't push a run across, though Holman responded with a scoreless inning, including his first professional strikeout against rehabbing MLB outfielder Weston Wilson.

In the second, Daytona practiced patience and it paid off. The first three hitters walked against Clearwater starter Zack Tukis. McCrystal then lined a 3-2 offering through the left side of the infield to score a run. Malvin Valdez then drew a bases-loaded walk. After a strikeout, Sammy Stafura drew a bases-loaded walk of his own to force in another run.

Tukis was lifted for Reese Dutton, who surrendered a sacrifice fly to Alfredo Duno. He then issued two more walks, the second one to Bernard Moon, whose second free pass of the inning forced in a run to put Daytona in front 5-0, after drawing seven walks and needing just one hit in the five-run second.

Holman allowed a leadoff walk in the third, but settled down after that, retiring the final six batters of his outing. He went 4.0 shutout innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out five.

In the top of the fifth, Carter Graham doubled with two outs, then McCrystal crushed a Dutton delivery 378 feet over the right-field fence for his first round-tripper as a pro, driving in his second and third runs of the night to put the Tortugas up 7-0.

Dominic Scheffler then entered in the fifth and the Swiss lefty battled his command somewhat, walking two and plunking a batter. However, the southpaw struck out five and did not allow a run over 2.0 scoreless frames.

Drew Pestka then continued the string of zeroes by coming out of the bullpen and working around a two-out double in the seventh. At that point, Tortugas pitching had notched 22.0 straight scoreless innings dating back to Saturday.

The Tortugas had a chance to pad the lead further in the eighth, as Luis Reyes singled and Valdez walked. Both were balked into scoring position with no outs, but Clearwater lefty A.J. Wilson retired the next three batters to keep the score at 7-0.

However, that string came to an end in the eighth. After a leadoff walk and one-out hit batter, Aroon Escobar singled in a run. A wild pitch and RBI single by Joel Dragoo brought in two more runs, closing the gap to 7-3.

In the ninth, it appeared the ship would be righted, as Nelfri Payano came on and recorded the first two outs. However, a single and two walks loaded the bases for Escobar, who crushed an 0-1 offering over the left-field bullpen for a game-tying grand slam.

Payano surrendered a double to Brady Day before departing for Victor Diaz, who promptly was dinged for a hit to left by Dragoo. Valdez made a strong throw home, but Day just beat Duno's tag and the Threshers completed the improbable comeback as Daytona suffered a gut-punching 8-7 defeat.

Daytona will seek to bounce back in game two of a six-game series on the road against the Clearwater Threshers Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Cole Schoenwetter gets the ball for Daytona against Clearwater RHP Luke Gabrysh. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

