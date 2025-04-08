Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short, Flying Tigers Take Opener 6-4

April 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers held off the St. Lucie Mets 6-4 in the series opener between the teams at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Mets entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3 but quickly rallied as Trace Willhoite walked, Willy Fanas singled and Drew Gilbert hit a RBI single to make it 6-4. However, Flying Tigers reliever Shay Timmer settled down to get a fielders choice off the bat of Trey Snyder and a 6-4-3 double play ball from Jesus Baez to end the game.

The Flying Tigers entered the sixth inning without a hit but scored five runs on five hits against Mets reliever Edgar Moreta in the frame to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead. Nomar Fana tied the game with a RBI ground out. Franyerber Montilla came up next and bashed a two-run homer for a 5-3 lead. Enderson Delgado later capped the inning with a RBI single.

The Mets were trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning but took the lead on a two-out, two-run single by Jeremy Rodriguez. Rodriguez later scored from third base on a throwing error to make it 3-1.

Mets starter Will Watson was excellent in his first game of the season. He pitched 4.1 hitless innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. The only run against him was unearned after the Mets made two errors in the first inning.

Josh Blum contributed 2.21 scoreless innings to finish the game on the mound for the Mets.

The Mets collected a season-high 11 hits. Fanas went 3 for 4 with a double from the nine spot.

Gilbert reached base four out of five times after singling twice and walking twice.

A.J. Ewing was 2 for 4 with a pair of singles.

The Mets (1-3) and Flying Tigers (2-2) play the second game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

