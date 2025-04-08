Hammerheads Walk into History in 19-5 Loss to Dunedin in Home Opener

April 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (2-2) surrendered a record-high 22 walks to the Dunedin Blue Jays (2-2) which contributed to a 19-5 loss in the 2025 home opener on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the most walks ever given up in a game by a full season professional baseball team according to the MLB Stat Portal.

It wasn't the home opener Jupiter envisioned as the Hammerheads fell behind early. With two outs in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Juan De La Cruz, Brock Tibbitts drove in the game's first run on an RBI single to make it 1-0 in favor of Dunedin.

Jupiter answered back in the bottom of the frame. Starlyn Caba and Andres Valor drew back-to-back walks to lead off. Later, with two outs, Ian Lewis was responsible for bringing both runners home on a two-base error and Jupiter took a 2-1 lead.

After the first inning, Dunedin took over the ballgame and never looked back as they took advantage of the command of Jupiter pitching. In the top of the second inning, the Blue Jays scored four runs on just two hits with three walks drawn. In the next inning, Dunedin scored seven runs, the most runs allowed in one inning by the Hammerheads this season and took a commanding lead to 12-2. The troubles continued for Jupiter as Dunedin took an 18-2 lead after five innings thanks in large parts to walks and hit-by-pitches.

Dunedin added one more run on a solo home run by Yeuni Munoz in the top of the ninth inning. The Hammerheads offense did not go home without something to show for it. Andres Valor got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Dillon Head followed that with a sacrifice fly to center field. Carter Johnson concluded the scoring in the ballgame with a RBI double down the right field line as Jupiter fell 19-5 in the home opener.

The 19 runs allowed is the most runs allowed by Jupiter this season surpassing last season's low bench mark of 16 runs back on April 19th, 2024 at Fort Myers.

Jupiter looks to turn it around in game two of their six-game series against Dunedin on Wednesday, April 9th at 6:30 p.m. Eliazar Dishmey makes his season debut for Jupiter against Colby Holcombe for Dunedin.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.