Two-Out Rally in Ninth Seals Incredible Comeback Victory

April 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After trailing for most of the game, the Clearwater Threshers (3-1) scored all eight of their runs in the final two innings, sealing an 8-7 walkoff victory over the Daytona Tortugas (2-2) in their first game at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Threshers look for their third-straight win when Daytona returns on Wednesday evening.

Daytona got on the board first, drawing seven walks and scoring five runs to take an early lead in the second inning. They added to their lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth to make it 7-0.

Clearwater couldn't get on the board until the eighth, rallying after Dante Nori reached with a leadoff walk. Eduardo Tait was hit by a pitch before an RBI single by Aroon Escobar plated Nori for the Threshers' opening run. Brady Day reached on a fielder's choice for the second out, moving Tait to third. After a wild pitch scored Tait, Joel Dragoo knocked an RBI single to put the Threshers within four runs.

The first two Threshers were retired by Tortugas reliever Nelfri Payano to start the ninth, but Nori began a second two-out rally with a single. The next two batters walked to load the bases, and on the second pitch he saw, Escobar tied the game with a grand slam that cleared the bullpen in left field. In the next at-bat, Dragoo delivered his third hit of the day, a single to left that scored Day from second base, sealing the comeback walkoff win 8-7 to start the homestand on a high note.

Zack Tukis allowed five runs on one hit and five walks with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of a no-decision. Reese Dutton surrendered two runs on five hits in 4.2 frames, walking two and striking out four. A.J. Wilson allowed one hit and walked two with two strikeouts in 2.0 scoreless innings. Saul Teran (1-0) earned the win after striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Escobar's first home run as a Thresher tied the game in the ninth...His five RBIs were the most by a Thresher since Jordan Viars' 9-RBI game in May of 2024...The Threshers have scored a combined 12 runs in the final two innings of the last two games...Nori and Tait have each reached base safely in the first four games...Wilson pitched 2.0 shutout innings for the second time in his career...The Threshers return home on Wednesday, April 9, to continue their first home series of the 2025 season against the Daytona Tortugas...First pitch on Wednesday night will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets for the upcoming series at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

