Hill Dominates in Debut as Mussels Earn First Win of Feldman Era

April 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - Dasan Hill dominated in the first start of his professional career as the Mighty Mussels defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-4 to earn their first win of the season on Saturday night.

Hill was nearly perfect in his highly anticipated debut. The Twins No. 13 prospect struck out seven hitters across four innings. He faced one batter above the minimum and the lone blemish on his line was a solo home run from Cade McGee. Hill retired the final nine batters he faced after allowing the homer in the second inning. The 19-year-old lefty topped out at 97.6 mph while throwing 34 of his 50 pitches for strikes.

The victory was also the first win of the Low-A career of Mussels' (1-1) manager Seth Feldman.

Fort Myers opened the scoring in the second inning. With two aboard and two outs, Maddux Houghton doubled to left to make it 1-0 Mussels. Angel Del Rosario followed with a two-run infield single to third. Peyton Carr scored easily from third and Houghton dashed home from second to extend the lead 3-0 as he slid under the tag of Palm Beach (1-1) catcher Sammy Hernandez.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the frame on McGee's homer, making it 3-1. Palm Beach closed the gap in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Bryce Madron, making it 3-2.

With two outs in the sixth, Jose Rodriguez crushed a solo homer to left for the first Mussel bomb of the year, extending the lead 4-2.

In the eighth, Fort Myers added two more runs after a pair of walks and a trio of wild pitches brought Yasser Mercedes and Poncho Ruiz around the bases, making it 6-2.

The Cardinals got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning after a pair of infield singles set the table for an RBI groundout and a run scoring wild pitch, making it 6-4.

Jason Doktorczyk (1-0) earned the win after throwing three innings of relief. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out six.

Ivran Romero earned the first save of his pro career after striking out three across the final two innings of the game.

Mussels pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts while issuing just three walks.

The Mussels return to action on Sunday, April 6, at 12:30 p.m. for the finale of the series. Michael Ross starts for Fort Myers, opposite Braden Davis of the Cardinals. Coverage begins at 12:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

