Duno's Homer Leads Balanced Attack in Tortugas' First Win of '25

April 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Alfredo Duno homered, doubled, and drove in three runs, while Iverson Espinoza added two hits and two RBI in his Tortugas debut as the Daytona Tortugas earned their first win of the season, 7-3 over the Bradenton Marauders in front of 2,561 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (1-1) scored the final six runs of the contest as they erased a pair of two-run leads from Bradenton (1-1) to even the series and set up a rubber match on Sunday,

Ty Floyd made his professional debut and began his outing with a strikeout before working around a one-out walk in the first.

The Tortugas threatened in the first with a hit batter and a Sammy Stafura infield single. However, a double play aided Bradenton starter Carlos Castillo in evading the threat.

In the second, the Marauders jumped in front. Axiel Plaz led off with a single, then came around two batters later when Braylon Bishop sent a ball deep the other way that slipped around the left field foul pole for a two-run homer that put the Marauders ahead 2-0.

Daytona then answered when Malvin Valdez reached on a throwing error. With two outs, Espinoza rolled a single up the middle to score Valdez with Daytona's first run.

Floyd departed after 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in his professional debut.

Adrian Herrera entered for the third and allowed an RBI double in the third to Yordany De Los Santos to restore Bradenton's two-run edge. The Marauders had a chance to extend the lead in the fourth when two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases, but Herrera struck out the final two batters of the inning to keep it 3-1.

Herrera (1-0) then worked around a one-out double in a scoreless fifth, finishing off 3.0 innings of one-run ball to put Daytona in position to rally.

In the fifth, Espinoza and Luis Leones both walked with one out in front of Stafura, who looped an RBI double to right. Duno then stepped up and boomed a two-run double off the wall in left-center that put the Tortugas in front. Two batters later, Esmith Pineda laced a single to left, scoring Duno to cap off a four-run frame that put Daytona in front 5-3.

With the lead, Logan Van Treeck entered for the sixth and allowed a leadoff double. However, that was the last runner he allowed, as he retired the last three in the sixth, then struck out two apiece in 1-2-3 seventh and eighth frames. The southpaw finished his pro debut with 3.0 shutout innings and five strikeouts.

The Tortugas, meanwhile added to the lead. In the sixth, Valdez walked, moved to second on an error then scored on Espinoza's second RBI hit of the night. The following inning, Duno crushed a towering solo shot to left, putting the bow on the night.

After Van Treeck's outing, Dalvin Rosario made his first professional appearance since 2021 in the ninth. After a leadoff walk, he erased the free pass by inducing a 6-4-3 double play, then ended the contest with a strikeout, sealing Daytona's first win of the season.

