Mets Rally from Early 5-0 Hole, Clip Hammerheads 6-5

April 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-5 in front of a crowd of 3,600 at Clover Park on Saturday night.

The Hammerheads jumped out to a 5-0 lead before making their second out. A couple of errors and walks started the Jupiter first inning rally and Jesus Hernandez hit a one-out, two-run single off reliever Cristofer Gomez to put the Hammerheads up 5-0. Hernandez's single would be the final Jupiter hit of the game.

The Mets offense responded immediately with a four-run bottom of the first inning. Trace Willhoite ripped a two-run double and two batters later Trey Snyder belted a two-run homer, the first of his career, to make it a 5-4 game.

Mets pitching dominated innings 2-9. The combination of Gomez, Frank Elissalt, Hunter Hodges and Hoss Brewer combined for hitless baseball and 13 strikeouts over the final eight frames. The Mets totaled 16 strikeouts on the night.

The Mets caught a break in the fourth inning to take the lead. After Colin Houck narrowly missed a go-ahead homer run off the top of the left field wall, A.J. Ewing flew a ball high into the twilight sky that was lost by center fielder Andrew Salas. The ball dropped, two runs scored and Ewing raced into third base with a triple that put the Mets up for good, 6-5.

Elissalt was credited with the win. He pitched 2.0 innings and struck out four.

Brewer recorded a six-out save. He struck out the side in the eighth and struck out Andres Valor looking to end the game with the tying run on first base.

Ewing, Willhoite and Snyder each went 1 for 2. Houck was 2 for 5.

The Mets have limited the Hammerheads to eight singles in the first two games of the series.

The Mets (1-1) and Hammerheads (1-1) conclude their three-game series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. Sunday's are Little League Day at Clover Park. Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

